Men of Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have arrested one Adamu Sabi Sime, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his biological mother.

Sime, an immigrant from Republic of Benin was said to be the father of three children of his biological mother.

The spokesman of NSCDC in Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi confirmed the incident.

Afolabi added that Adamu’s mother has given birth to three children for her son.

“On Thursday September 09, 2021 one Mallam Bandede, the district head of Mose community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State reported the incestous act being commited by one Adamu Sabi Sime and his mother, Fati Sime of the same community.

“Men from the intelligence unit and NSCDC operatives in Kaiama swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact that the mother ( Fati) has three children for her biological son. Further check revealed that the younger brother of the accused , who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother is now at large,” Afolabi stated.

The NSCDC’s spokesman who disclosed that the mother and her two sons do not possess necessary papers to stay in Nigeria said they have been handed over to the Nigeria lmmigration Service for background check and further actions.

