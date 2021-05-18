A 31- year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State for allegedly raping an 11- year-old girl, Memunat Saheed.

Abdullahi allegedly had carnal knowledge of the minor on May 15, 2021.

According to the spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, the suspect was caught in the act by an agency’s personnel in Kaiama, a town in Kwara north.

Afolabi said, “This case was reported to the Gender unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on the 15th of May, 2021.It happened around 1030hrs when Yusuf Abdullahi(31) was caught in the act by one of our officers at Kaima Division,having canal knowledge of an 11 years old minor by the name Memunat Saheed.

“Abdullahi who claimed to be a mechanic at Eyenkoro stated how the incident happened.”

He said he was sleeping while she (Memunat) came to wake him up and requested for his phone and he willingly played an Indian film for her. That was how it all started.”

He said the suspect claimed that he was only romancing the victim and haven’t gain access to her private part when he was apprehended.

Afolabi said Memunat had been taken to the hospital for proper medical examination, adding that the suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations into the matter.