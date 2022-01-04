The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, has created a Female Squad to man security in schools across the state.

The newly established squad was set up to checkmate the abduction of students from schools.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, announced this in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the activities of the Corps in 2021.

“A Female Squad that will keep watch over our schools to checkmate students’ abduction will be unveiled this month. We have trained some selected personnel on this and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month,” Ayinla stated.

The Commandant said the agency wiil deal ruthlessly with vandals this year in its efforts to prevent economic sabotage and safeguard government installations and other properties.

He added that the agency will also work in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to tackle smugglers in the border towns across the state.

Ayinla also hinted about the preparedness of NSCDC to keep a 24-hour surveillance on Correctional Centres to forestall any breach of security in the facilities.

He said that the agency will intensify efforts on the training of its officers, especially on how to handle weapon, intelligence and information gathering to further aid their performance.

He disclosed that the Agro-rangers unit of the agency in 2021 handled 76 cases on agro- pallied matters and farmers/herders clashes, adding that 63 of the cases were resolved.