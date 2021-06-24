Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested a 26- year- old farmer, Ibrahim Enboma for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old herder, Nasiru Sule with a cutlass.

The suspect allegedly inflicted severe injuries on the herder with intention to kill him.

The state’s spokesman of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi said the incident occurred inside the suspect’s farm at Gwanara in Baruten local government area of the state on Tuesday.

Afolabi said the suspect met the herder inside his farm roasting some guinea foul eggs on the fateful day and instantly accused Sule of stealing the eggs from his farm.

He added that the argument that ensued between the duo led to the suspect’s attacks on the herder.

“The farmer was not satisfied with the Fulani boy’s claim of innocence. He attacked him with cutlass and left him in pool of blood.

A passerby alerted NSCDC operative to the scene of the incident and the injured Fulani boy was rushed to an undisclosed clinic at neighbouring Moduro village where he is responding to treatment.

“The suspect has since been arrested and taken to NSCDC custody at Gwanara Division for interrogation and further investigation,” Afolabi stated.