Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 24-year-old serial PoS fraudster and fake alert scammer, Victor Adebayo, in Ilorin, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Adebayo was picked up by men of the intelligence unit of the NSCDC after he had defrauded many unsuspecting people of more than N700,000.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said Adebayo usually send fake credit alerts to unsuspecting PoS operators and will now collect cash from them and disappear into thin air.

“On the 13th January 2022, operatives of the NSCDC intelligence and investigations department picked up a suspected serial fraudster who has been going around defrauding people of their hard – earned money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect usually go around in his Toyota Corolla car and very neat appearance and would meet POS operators to give him cash and he will now make a fake transfer which he has programmed on his phone,” Babawale stated.

He added that the suspect confirmed to have been engaged in the criminal act for more than two years, adding that “sometimes he would pose like a pastor to convince the pos operators or tell that his wife is in labour in the hospital and need certain amount of money.”

ADVERTISEMENT