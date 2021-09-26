The ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State was yesterday conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Reports reaching LEADERSHIP Sunday from the three senatorial districts in the state indicated that the exercise was hitch- free.

Major stakeholders of the PDP in the state who hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise included Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Engr Demola Banu and the publicity secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu.

Senator Ibrahim who participated in the exercise in his Ojoku country home, hailed the peaceful conducts of the party members and Dr Bukoka Saraki for providing the right leadership for the party in the state.

Also, the PDP publicity secretary, Ashaolu, in a statement, commended members of the party for the successful and peaceful conduct of the ward congress across the 193 wards in the state.

Ashaolu noted that leadership of the party was impressed by the turnout and conduct of members of the party during the exercise that was monitored by officials from the national secretariat of the party.

“As a party that respects due process and is committed to internal democracy, we welcome the choices made by delegates during the ward congress.

“The ward congress is part of several efforts we are taking as a party to strengthen our support base at the grassroots and also build a formidable party that is ready to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We appreciate leaders, elders and relevant stakeholders within the party, especially our national leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the ward congress.

“We also commend party members for demonstrating maturity, understanding and cooperation before, during and after the exercise that took place across the State. This is a reflection of the unity, understanding and respect that dwell within the Kwara PDP family,” Ashaolu added.