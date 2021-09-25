Policemen in Kwara State, on Saturday, arrested a 20-year-old man, Azeez Akinloye, for allegedly killing one Akeem a.k.a Lakan with a cutlass in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspect and the deceased, both of Odore area, Ilorin, were said to be using cutlass on each other, leading to the death of Akeem.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident and the killing of Akeem allegedly by Akinloye.

He said the policemen swung into action upon the report of a case of culpable homicide at Gaa Shagari area, off Egbejila area, Ilorin and in the process arrested Akinloye who was said to have killed Akeem with cutlass.

“A team of policemen from Budo Nuhu police station proceeded to the scene where the said Akeem was met lying in the pool of his blood. The said Azeez Akinloye, 20 years, was arrested while the lifeless body of the victim was taken to Surulere General Hospital, Ilorin where he was confirmed dead.His corpse deposited at the same hospital for autopsy,” Ajayi stated.

He added that the state commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assamoyo, has directed further information on the matter.

This is even as the police spokesman said the command was not aware of a case of kidnapping in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area of the state.