By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Men of the Kwara State Police Command on Monday arrested one Kehinde John Moses for allegedly been in possession of a fresh human head and hands.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the fresh human head and hands packed in a bag were discovered when a team of ‘Operation Harmony’ on stop-and-search duty stopped a commercial bus along Ajase-Ipo-Ilorin road for inspection.

“Today, 3rd May 2021, at about 0630am, along Ajase – Ipo/Ilorin road, a team of operation Harmony on a stop and search duty, stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held. The bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy was discovered.

“In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase- Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega directed the homicide section of the state criminal investigation department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the this heinous crime.

“The suspect by name Kehinde John Moses took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for the purposes of recovery and subsequent transfer to the hospital for autopsy,” Okasanmi stated.

He said the commissioner of police advised criminals to relocate from Kwara State, as the Command possesses the capacity to deploy all legal means to deal with them.

Okasanmi said investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.