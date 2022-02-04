Operatives of Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Alo.

Alo, a citizen of Benin Republic, was arrested in a forest at Kosubosu, the headquarters of Baruten local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said the arrest of the suspect was effected by a team of detectives headed by the divisional police officer, Kosubosu, with the assistance of local vigilantes.

Ajayi added: “Acting on an impeccable intelligence, a team of detectives headed by the Divisional Police Officer, Kosubosu, assisted by local vigilante, stormed the forest within Kosubosu in Baruten axis, in search of some suspected kidnappers hybanating within the forest.

“Consequently, diligent search of the bushes by the police and vigilante team led to the arrest of one Mohammed Alo ‘M’ a Benin Republic citizen, recovered from him.”

He said items recovered from the suspect included a locally made gun, machete jack knife, two telephone handsets, one bluetooth the sum N2,300,000.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of a trans-border kidnapping gang, whose other gang members are now in Benin Republic.The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the PPRO added.

