By Abdullahi Olesin |

A 24-year-old lady, Madinat Ibrahim, is now cooling her feet in the police custody in Ilorin, Kwara State for allegedly faking her own kidnap.

The suspect allegedly conspired with her sister, Amudalat Wahab, to commit the crime.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Ilorin yesterday, the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal- Bagega, said the suspects will be charged to court for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Represented by the command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the police commissioner said that one Nurudeen Sholagberu reported the kidnap of Medinat Ibrahim at Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin through the command’s emergency telephone line.

He said the newly constituted state Anti-Kidnapping team was thereafter directed to take over the investigation of the incident.

Lawal-Bagega explained that during the course of investigation, it was discovered that Medinat conspired with her sister, Amudalat to arrange her own kidnapp.

He said a Bank account belonging to one Hameed Lekan was used to cash the ransom of N250,000.

He added that during interrogation, Medinat confessed to have faked her own kidnap to enable her get money from her father.

Answering questions from reporters, Medinat said she faked her own kidnap to enable her get money to offset debts she incurred during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.