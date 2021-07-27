The Kwara State Police Command has denied that it arrested and detained a blogger and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusegun Olusola a.k.a Sholyment, on the order of the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, told LEADERSHIP that Sholyment and two other persons were arrested and being investigated over a petition written against them by some people on allegations bothering on defamation of character and false accusations.

The state chapter of the PDP had in a statement issued by its state publicity secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, alleged that Sholyment was arrested and detained by the police on the order of Governor AbdulRazaq.

The PDP also alleged that the state government was planning to clampdown on some opposition figures in the state.

But, the police spokesman insisted that, “There is no way the governor will instruct the police to detain Olusola or any other citizen. We are holding Olusola and two other persons over a petition bordering on defamation of character and false accusations written against them by some people.”

The PDP also accused the state governor of using the state apparatus to silent opposition members and muzzle dissenting voices.

It decried the arrest and detention of Sholyment allegedly on the order of the state government.

While cautioning the state governor against turning Kwara to a lawless state, the PDP added that: “It is only in a banana republic that a responsible citizen will honour invitation of security operatives and be detained illegally on the order of the Governor for criticizing the bad policies, misgovernance and nonperformance of the Governor.

“We have also been alerted to the plans of the present administration in Kwara to arrest some selected members of the opposition who have been critical of its policies.

“Our party demands the unconditional and immediate release of Mr Olusegun Olushola from the police detention.”