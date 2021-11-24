Men of the Kwara State Police Command have recovered the dead body of one Olujala Adegboja, 56, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last Saturday at Olla town in Isin local government area of the state.

The police announced this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital in a statement signed its spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi.

While regretting the killing of the victim by his abductors, the police said that every available human and material resources at their disposal were deployed in the effort to get the deceased rescued alive.

“But, unfortunately, the reverse was the case, as he died as a result of the severe injuries to his left hand inflicted on him by the kidnappers in the struggle to subdue him,” Ajayi stated.

He disclosed that the team of vigilante and local hunters coopted into the search for the victim found his dead body inside the bush, adding that the decomposing body of the deceased had been handed over to members of his family.

Ajayi said effort was still ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act “as we believe some of the criminals must have suffered some gunshot injuries in the course of exchange of gunfire with our men.

“The commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, once again commiserate with the family of the deceased and further assures the people of Kwara State that the command will not relent in its effort to see that criminality of any nature and shape are brought down to a minimal level before, during and after the yuletide period in the state.”

LEADERSHIP recall that Adegboja was kidnapped last Saturday when he was returning home from his farm in Olla town.