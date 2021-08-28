Operatives of Kwara State Police Command on Saturday rescued unhurt, a 300-level Mass Communications student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq, abducted last Sunday by kidnappers.

Khadijat was kidnapped at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9pm while on a walk out with her colleague.

The suspected kidnappers on Monday contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50m ransom before they could release the victim.

Six suspects involved in the abduction of Khadijat were also arrested by the policemen.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed that Khadijat has been rescued.

“I am happy to inform the general public of the successful search and rescue operation conducted in liberating the abducted 300L Mass Communication female student of Kwara State University by name Isiaq Kadijat.

“The command wishes to acknowledge the support of the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the local hunters, vigilante and the school authorities,” Assayomo said.

He added: “Six suspects involved in the act have been arrested, different categories of weapons used in the kidnap were also recovered. The suspects will be charged to court after investigation.

“The victim has been medically examined and declared fit and will be reunited with her family.”

The vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof Muhammed Akanbi, expressed joy over the rescue of Khadijat by the policemen, saying, “We thank God for making this possible and our policemen for this feat.”