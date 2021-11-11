The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled 29 students of the institution for alleged examination malpractices.

The institution announced the expulsion of the affected students in a statement signed by Mrs Oluwakemi Opadiran on behalf of the Registrar, Mr. Kolawole Akande.

The statement added that the students who were found guilty of allegations of examination malpractices levelled against them

were expelled after the approval of the report of the Academic Board by the institution’s Governing Council.

A copy of the letter of expulsion served on the affected students and sighted by LEADERSHIP reads in part: “Please recall your involvement and trial in the case of alleged examination malpractice leveled against you, contrary to the matriculation oath you sworn to.

“Consequently, the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council considered the report of the Academic Board in respect of the case and approved your immediate expulsion from the polytechnic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your expulsion is in line with the provision in the reviewed student’s information and regulations handbook 2019.

“You, therefore, ceased to be a student of the polytechnic and you should hand over all polytechnic properties in your possession to your head of department or the appropriate polytechnic authority.”