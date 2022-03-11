A group of entrepreneurs under the aegis of Kwara Professionals have called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The spokesman of the group, Prince Tayo Babatunde said that the entrepreneurs took the decision to prevail on Emefiele to vie for the nation’s presidency during their meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the entrepreneurs after taking a cursory look at the political events in the country resolved that : “Emefiele should throw his hat into the ring and contest the next presidential election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The group, he said, took cognisance of the outstanding performance of the CBN’s governor, especially the ongoing revolution in the agricultural sector as a result of massive support given to rice production by the apex bank.

“It has been proven that with the sustainable effort, this country is capable of growing enough rice for consumption by the teeming populace of Nigeria and even export to the outside world.

“Mr Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria governor also supported the massive turnaround in the solid minerals sector,” he added.

Babatunde said it is time for professionals and the organised private sector to begin to participate directly and openly in the leadership selection process in the country, adding that, “They are the ones who have the knowledge and structures to create jobs and grow the economy.

“All these efforts will come to naught if they do not work with Nigerians to elect a leader who understands the economy and how it works. Enough of supporting lifelong politicians who appoint their cronies and family to positions which they have no capacity to man.

“Emefiele, unarguably is the only Nigerian today who has intervened in virtually all sectors and has enough knowledge to carry out extensive reforms where necessary, given the relevant powers.

“We, the Kwara Professionals, are calling on Mr Godwin Emefiele to come out and heed the various calls from different groups in the country asking him to join the presidential race. We strongly believe that he will continue the good work which President Buhari has started,” he added.