Kwara State government yesterday presented promotion letters to 7,885 local government workers across the state.

The government has also approved cash-back for the 2018 promotion for the teachers at the local government — four years after they got the letter of the promotion.

The new promotion letters, which cover years 2019, 2020 and 2021, were presented to the qualified staff through the Kwara State Local Government Service Commission.

Speaking at the event, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the exercise as a milestone development in the history of his administration.

“Today, history is made as the state government has taken a bold step to address the problem of the backlog of promotion of local government staff.

“Our administration is prepared and determined to prioritise the welfare of all civil servants across board to enhance optimal productivity despite the current financial constraint”, the governor said.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, congratulated the newly promoted officers for the well-deserved elevation.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi – Salihu, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Raphael Adetiba said the programme was very significant in the history of the state, as it would boost the morale of local government staff.

Also Speaking, the Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Modupe Oluwole, represented by the Permanent Secretary Establishment, Alhaji Shuaib Aliyu appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for being a listening leader and urged local government staff to reciprocate the gesture for the development of the state.