BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State government has handed over the first phase of 230 units of double lockers and chairs to 54 selected schools in the state to aid effective teaching and learning in the schools.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Adeosun handed over the furniture to the president, All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Kwara State chapter, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi in Ilorin, the state capital.

The permanent secretary reiterated the commitment of the state government to the provision of sound and quality education for its citizens.

Adeosun said the 230 units of double lockers and chairs would be distributed to 54 schools across the three senatorial districts in the state.

She charged ANCOPSS to ensure even distribution of the furniture to the selected schools.

In his remarks, the ANCOPSS president, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi commended AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration for the “landmark achievements in the education sector that has started yielding positive results in the performance of our students.”