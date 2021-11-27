Kwara State government has warned fish farmers in the state against polluting water in their areas of operations.

The government warned that it will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on erring fish farmers.

The general manager of Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Alh Sa’ad Dan-Musa, handed down the warning during a meeting with a delegation of fish farmers in Ilorin, the state capital.

Dan-Musa warned the fish farmers that the government will not tolerate anything that will endanger the lives of the residents of the state .

He told the farmers that obtaining the environmental management permit before fishery activities commence, “is a must as this is to ensure that the location of the farm is not one detrimental to the health of the residents, and also to ensure that all environmental regulations on fish farming are duly followed”.

In his remarks, the Head of Department, Laboratory, Mr Hassan Likpata told the farmers that treating the effluent before releasing it back into the river is non negotiable.

He charged the farmers to comply with the use of blue tank method which he said, is a proven and effective way of treating effluents.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Onaeko Ayo, had appreciated the efforts of KWEPA in ensuring standards, assuring the agency of the cooperation of fish farmers on regulatory issues.