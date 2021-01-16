By Abdullahi Olesin |

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has refunded the money so far spent on the construction of Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi, and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun local government by the community.

The development came barely two days after a BBC documentary in which 25 women said they were keeping a fraction of their share of the federal government’s conditional cash transfer since 2017 to build a school for their community.

The governor had asked the women in the two communities how much they had spent on the education facilities. He gave the two communities N500,000 each as a refund to the women.

“We are returning the money expended by these women who were instrumental to the construction of existing structures in the two schools,” AbdulRazaq announced during his visit to the communities.

“We are in these communities to ensure that these facilities are completed. We will also expand the school to ensure that the 60 pupils sharing a classroom becomes a thing of the past.

“I am very happy that the women have shown a lot of responsibility. It further shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is working. People seem to forget where we are coming from; the state of things when he took over and the challenges he met.

“President Muhammadu Buhari set up the Social Investment Programme as a social safety net which trickles down to villages like these (Agindigbi and Onila communities). These villages have taken responsibility, rather than keeping the money for themselves alone, they used it for the benefit of the communities,” he said.

AbdulRazaq also promised to intervene in the provision of potable water, electricity and other amenities in the two communities.

In his remarks, the village head of Agindigbi Agbamu, Alhaji Okanlawon Adam, commended the governor for his interest in ensuring quality education for the children, describing the visit as the first in the history of the community.