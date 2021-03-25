ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

As peace gradually returns to Offa and Erin-Ile communities after an inter-communal clash, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the review of the curfew earlier imposed on the warring communities.

The curfew period will now be between 8pm and 6am daily. The review is effective from yesterday, Wednesday March 24, 2021.

The chief press secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye announced the review of the curfew imposed on Offa and Erin-Ile in a statement yesterday.

The governor had on March 4, 2021 imposed a 6pm to 8am curfew on the two towns following renewed hostilities between some people from the two communities.

“The governor once again appeals to leaders on both sides to continue to restrain and caution their people against provocative action; and to maintain peace, while commending them and security forces for the good job so far”, the statement added.

LEADERSHIP gathered that leaders of the two communities had held peace meetings where they had worked out modalities aimed at finding lasting

solutions to the recurring clash between their people over a land designated as a buffet zone.

The leaders it was gathered had agreed to stop making inflammatory statement on the matter so as not to further incite violence.