As the price of cooking gas skyrocketed in Ilorin, Kwara State residents have called for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) from the commodity’s price.

Lamenting that the upsurge in the price of cooking gas had inflicted more hardship on the low income earners, those who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the issue, insisted that removing the VAT remains the only measure that could bring down the retail price of the commodity.

Samuel Stools, a banker said, “We know that over 60 per cent of cooking gas in the country is imported. The importers will add Value Added Tax (VAT) to the cost of importation and other expenses.

He disclosed that this import tax was removed some years ago but the federal government decided to bring it back two months ago.

Jimoh Issa, a gas dealer said the hike in cooking gas price had caused a serious drop in sales “because only a few people can afford the current price.”