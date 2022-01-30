The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) boosted the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with N26.9bn in year 2021.

The executive chairman of KWIRS, Shade Omoniyi, disclosed this in Ilorin while reviewing the activities of the agency.

She said the IGR generated in 2021 represented 95.61 percent achievement of the agency’s annual budgetary target of N28 bn.

“The feat is the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016,” Omoniyi said.

She said the agency generated N9. 6 bn in the first quarter, N6.4bn in the second quarter, N5.6bn in the third quarter and N5 bn in the fourth quarter of last year.

Omoniyi noted that the year 2021 started on a good note, with an IGR collection of N9.6bn in the first quarter, the highest in the history of state Internal Revenue Service since its establishment without introduction of new taxes and or any extraordinary item.

She added that revenue collection across board dipped in the other quarters of 2021 due to challenges associated with general apathy in the adoption of some newly introduced revenue collection processes, non-remittance, as well as the seasonal collections.

She, however, noted that, year 2021 had a remarkable revenue achievement of an improvement of 37.34% over the total IGR of N19.6billion generated in year 2020.

“This achievement is attributable to the gradual recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, continuous consolidation, and digitization of all revenue lines of the state, both of which are helping to reduce revenue loss, leakages, and diversion of revenues accruable to the state government,” Omoniyi added.