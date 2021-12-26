Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has rewarded winners of President’s National Debate and their teachers with N4 million.

Each of the six students received N500,000 while N1m was given to their teachers.

The governor, had earlier granted the six public school students that won the debate scholarship up to university level.

AbdulRazaq announced the cash awards when he hosted the debaters and their teachers at the Government House, Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking at event, AbdulRazaq said the state’s contingent’s victory at the national debate held in Lagos shows a significant turnaround in the public school system in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the scholarship award to the victorious students would be gazetted for posterity so that future administrations would respect what represents a modest reward the state can offer the children who have brought honour to the state as a means of encouraging others to do well.

The contingent was led by chairman of State Basic Education Board (SUBEB, Prof. Sheu Adaramaja, accosted by their teachers, parents of the students, and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT