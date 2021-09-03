Kwara State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the presentation of a revised 2021 budget estimated at N169,167,143,768 to the State House of Assembly.

The revised budget estimate is 23 percent higher than the approved 2021 budget of N137,684,915,550.

The council approval, according to a statement signed by the commissioner for communications, Mrs Abosede Buraimoh, followed a detailed presentation of a memo on the budgetary performance by the secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril.

She quoted Jibril to have told the council that the revised budget seeks the appropriation of the N27.260billion bond the state had recently accessed to execute some strategic social and economic infrastructural projects across the state.

“The revised budget is billed for presentation to the House later this week,” she added.