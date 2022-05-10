Kwara State government has appealed to the federal government to fix the Moro bailey bridge and Ohan bridge both in Moro and Asa local government areas of the state to avoid imminent disasters.

It equally urged the federal government to address the washed-off road, near Oyun bridge in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Illiasu, made the appeal while conducting an on-the-spot assessment on the collapsing bridges

Iliasu conducted the inspection alongside the director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, (FERMA) in the state, Jato AbdulAkeem.

“Our appeal to the federal government and the Federal Ministry of Works, in particular, is that they should speed up the work on the new bridge that will serve as a permanent solution to the ancient iron bridges, in the interest of citizens and motorists plying the road on a daily basis.

“Another appeal is to our representatives at the National Assembly, although, we have been engaging them and they also assured us that they would follow it up during the budget presentation and also visit the minister of Works on our federal roads, because all our federal roads are not in good condition, and we believe that very soon we will start seeing changes on our federal roads,” the commissioner appealed.