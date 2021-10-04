Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is leading a three-person delegation to Paris, France, to seek partnership of the French government on the multibillion naira special agriculture processing zone (SAPZ) that is underway in Lata, Patigi local government area of the state.

Other members of the Kwara delegation include the commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Sabbah Gideon, and Technical Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Abdulquawiy Olododo.

“The Kwara team will also seek prospects for the Gidan Magajiya grazing reserve in Baruteen. Such partnership, which will complement Federal Government’s support on the same project, aligns with the state government’s agricultural transformation plan that was recently launched,” Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement on Monday.

“The partnership drive holds on the sidelines of a three-day summit on livestock value chains and agricultural development in Paris/Clermont-Ferrand. Kwara is attending alongside delegations from at least 15 states from Nigeria, including Ogun and Ondo states led respectively by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Dapo Abiodun.

“Holding between Sunday and Tuesday, SOMMET DE L’ÉLEVAGE 2021 (SUMMIT) is the biggest livestock summit in Europe. It is being attended by over 1,700 exhibitors and 95,000 participants from across the world.

“The move comes ahead of the upcoming AfDB board meeting in which the Kwara request on the Lata SAPZ will be discussed,” Ajakaye stated.