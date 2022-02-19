The President of the Senate and Nigeria’s number three citizen, Dr Ahmed Lawan on Saturday, February 5, 2022 quietly entered Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital. His visit to Ilorin was neither announced nor his arrival marked with funfare.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Senate President was in the state of harmony for two important reasons; to felicitate with Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq on his 62nd birthday and to grace the mega empowerment programme, organised by the senator representing Kwara north in the National Assembly, Umar Sadiq.

Though, Lawan entered Ilorin quietly, but before he left, the unassuming Senate President left a loud message which will revibrate for a long period of time, especially amongst the politicians in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate President choosed to first attend the governor’s birthday before moving to Oyun area of Ilorin metropolis where Senator Umar’s empowerment programme took place. At the Government House, Ilorin, Lawan joined other dignitaries that included the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi- Salihu, serving Senators; Sadiq, Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Lola Ashiru to cut AbdulRazaq’s 62nd birthday cake.

After the meriment at the Government House, Lawan moved to the venue of the empowerment programme where he dropped his message for the people of the state.

Without mincing words, the Senate President called on the the people of the state to re- elect Governor AbdulRazaq come 2023.

He also called on the people of to continue to support AbdulRazaq to consolidate on his remarkable achievements in the last two years, saying that his administration has delivered on key components of governance in a way and style not seen over the past decade in the state.

He acknowledged the humility and maturity of the Governor in handling of state matters, commending his leadership of the state and its people.

“I call on the people of Kwara State, no one should deceive or confuse you. I urge you to re-elect His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for second term. He is already performing so well within just over two years. When those people talk to you again tell them they were here for 16 years and you couldn’t see so much in terms of things that benefit the ordinary person. What our colleagues in the National Assembly are doing is to complement your efforts in Kwara State,” the senate president said.

“Your Excellency the APC administration in Kwara State is barely two and half years. We know how far we have gone in just two and half years.”

The senate president particularly praised AbdulRazaq for working closely with the three senators from Kwara to perform their legislative functions with comfort and bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“All the three senators from Kwara State have been working with us in the senate. You have sent a great team to the senate. What we are witnessing today is giving account of stewardship in the last two years. Your Excellency, Senator Sadiq Umar is the chairman of our committee on Rules and Business. For him as a first-timer to be the chairman of Rules and Business is because he has exhibited commitment, hardwork and team work. The chairman of Rules and Business is the gate between every senator and his Bills. So, it’s a huge responsibility. It shows the quality of senators from Kwara State.

“Your Excellency, they wouldn’t have been able to do what they are today without you.You have given them the kind of support they need as members of National Assembly. I thank you for working with our distinguished senators, for supporting them to shine in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan declared.

Responding,Governor AbdulRazaq said his administration is prioritising policies, projects, and programmes designed to make citizens self-reliant and more prosperous.

“Our policies, projects, and programmes are designed to make our people self-reliant. In our opinion, that is the surest path to breaking the cycle of poverty and making our people more prosperous.

“This involves gradually moving many of our people from the age-long culture of dependency to sustainable practice of self-reliance through skills acquisition, support for small businesses, empowerment, and inclusion.

“This mega empowerment by Senator Umar Sadiq is a good example. Rather than throw crumbs at people, we prefer building the necessary social and physical infrastructure, train people in life skills, and give them startup funds or equipments.

“I also commend all our lawmakers at all levels who have been doing similar things. This goes a long way to strengthen what we do as an administration. We welcome more of it,” he added.

The Senate President’s open support for AbdulRazaq is significant in two ways. First, Lawan’s public endorsement of AbdulRazaq for a second term is an indication that the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had put the factional crisis rocking Kwara State’s chapter of the party behind them.

This is especially so, as Lawan’s declaration of support for AbdulRazaq came two days after the governor’s long time ally, Prince Sunday Fagbemi was inaugurated at the APC’s national secretariat, Abuja as the Kwara State chairman of the party.

Secondly, Lawan’s declaration is a pointer to the fact that the APC leadership at the national level is prepared to ensure that the party repeat the 2019 feat when it dislodged the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Ahmadu Way Government House, Ilorin.

Coincidentally, Lawan dropped his message when his predecessor and leader of the PDP in the state, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki was also in town. Saraki was in the state to grace the coronation of his close ally, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim as Bobaselu of Erin- Ile in Oyun local government area of the state.

Other notable personalities who also dropped special birthday messages for Governor AbdulRazaq included the Emir of Ilorin and chairman of Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the chairman of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Ore and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

In a message signed by his spokesman,Mal. AbdulAziz Arowona, the Emir rejoiced with AbdulRazaq on his 62nd birthday.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, heartily congratulate the Execuitve Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq as he clocks 62years today.

“On behalf of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, our hearts and prayers are with you on this auspicious day.We pray that Almighty God will grant you long life and sound health to witness more glorious years of abundant comfort and God’s guidance on earth,” the Emir stated.

The NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Ore said:” On behalf of the state executive council and entire workers of kwara State, I join other citizens to fecilitate with Your Excellency,the Executive Governor of Kwara state, Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq on the occasion of your 62nd birthday.

“I pray that your dream of turning the state to an enviable height becomes reality. I wish to also appreciate Your Excellency for the implementation of the minimum wage to Kwara workers while promising that workers will continue to be dedicated to duties to reciprocate this kind gesture.”

In his own message signed by his chief press secretary, Sheu Yusuf, Speaker Danladi- Salihu described the governor as an achiever, record-breaker and a pacesetter.

Danladi-Salihu noted that AbdulRazaq is steadily restoring the lost glory of the state by ensuring even distribution of infrastructure and other basic amenities that have eluded the people of the state in the years past.

“We are happy to associate and identify with the workaholic and performing Governor whose magic wand is being felt in every sector and every part of our dear state. Indeed, Kwarans can decipher between the past and the present and it is no secret that what this government has achieved in the last three years in terms of massive turn around of the critical sectors of the state’s economy, especially, education, infrastructure and other basic amenities are huge and unprecedented. This is why the Governor has been (he’s still being) recognised with awards and accolades nationally and internationally.

“We are grateful to have Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as our governor because of the many projects which are spread across the state, especially in Kwara north where I come from . Suffice to say that we have never had it so good like this!