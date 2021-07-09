Senators from Kwara State yesterday declared that Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq is the authentic leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The senators, Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Umar Sadiq (Kwara North) said this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

The senators said contrary to insinuations, all the money realised by the APC in the state to prosecute the 2019 elections was judiciously utilised under the leadership of the governor which led to their victory.

The legislators said Lai Mohammed was not speaking the minds of the party members when he said Kwara State, under the current administration had “entered one-chance.”

The lawmakers also explained that the revalidation of membership registration would soon start to enable those yet to register to do so before the state party’s congress.

Meanwhile, a group under the auspices of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Movement, North Central zone has cautioned the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed over the recent verbal attack on Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq.

According to the group, it is unfortunate that Lai Mohammed, as a minister and party leader in Kwara State would descend so low to calling a governor a “One Chance” Governor.