Women in the seven local government areas of Kwara South, have endorsed Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term of office.

The women from Ifelodun, Irepodun, Ekiti, Oke- Ero, Isin, Offa and Oyun local government areas, expressed their support for AbdulRazaq’s second term bid at a rally in Omu- Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area.

The women, including civil servants, traders and public office holders took turn to speak on the numerous empowerment schemes that the AbdulRazaq’s administration had implemented for the women in the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers listed “Owo Arugbo, Owo Isowo”, and women inclusiveness in the appointments of the state cabinet and local government administration as some of the areas the governor had impacted on the lives of the women across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The lead speaker, Idowu Nike Lawal, said the governor had been exceptional in women empowerment, adding that: “The governor has put more women in political offices.The list of his empowerment programmes for women are so many.

“Apart from appointments of women to offices, there is monthly stipends for the elderly called ‘Owo Arugbo’ and trader’s money’Owo Isowo’ and many other programmes aimed at lifting women out of poverty.”

Speaking at the event, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Constituency, Hon Tunji Ajuloopin, also expressed his support and that of his supporters for AbdulRazaq’s second term bid.