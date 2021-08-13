Members of the ‘Kwara State Third Force’ (KSTF) yesterday officially joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state.

The former APC members had in June this year, cited alleged exclusion of party members from participating in the membership registration and revalidation exercise for opting out of APC.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, Third Force coordinator in the state, Alh AbdulFatah AbdulRahman said that the way the APC ward congresses were recently conducted are a clear indication of an imminent collapse of the party in the state.”

AbdulRahman added that the “above development has given cause for our collective decision to look for an alternative, viable political platform where every individual can participate fully in our state’s democracy.

“We have reached out to all existing registered political parties in Nigeria. Not only that, we equally scrutinized each party to ascertain its suitability in consonance with the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of the state.

“On the strength of this, I am pleased to announce that it is the collective decision of all members of the Third Force to join YPP. It is the only political party that has had the foresight to realize that Nigeria’s teeming young population, which is in the majority, are frustrated and have a burning desire to be hard.

Receiving the defectors, YPP chairman in the state, Mr Charles Afolayan said YPP is a truly progressive party that can bail the country out of all the current myriad of conundrums.