The Kwara State government has announced plans to construct over 1,000 kilometres of rural roads and river crossings across the state.

Some of the roads slated for construction include Ajasse-Ipo to Igbonla, Idofian-Igbo-Owu-Igbaja and Oke-Ode-Alabe, all in Kwara South.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced this in Omupo, Irepodun local government area of the state during the 2021 Igbomina Day celebration.

“Already, we have constructed a number of state roads, bridges, and fixed dilapidated schools and health facilities in Igbomina axis. The Osi-Obbo road has been awarded for construction. We will also start work on the Osi campus of Kwara State University in the first quarter of 2022 to drive local economy and give everyone a fair sense of belonging. We have awarded the contract for total renovation of the Oro General Hospital,” the governor stated.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor lauded the spirit of kinship, culture of self-reliance and community efforts for which the Igbominas are known for, saying that his administration prioritises development and institutional growth over any thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barring any delay from our World Bank partners, we are soon flagging off construction of over 1,000 kilometres of rural roads and river crossings. Igbomina land, like every other part of the state will benefit hugely from these interventions. Roads like Ajasse-Ipo to Igbonla, Idofian-Igbo-Owu-Igbaja, Oke-Ode-Alabe are a few of the rural roads to be fixed from Igbomina axis,” he revealed.

The governor appreciated the Igbomina for their patience and understanding in the management of the herders-farmers crisis, adding that: “I have paid personal visits to various communities in Kwara South and North sometimes discreetly to encourage dialogue and pursue peace.”

He also thanked traditional rulers in the state for their priceless contributions to peace building as government speeds up its involvement in the National Livestock Transformation Plan and the Special Agroprocessing Zone in Lata to tackle incessant herders/farmers crisis.