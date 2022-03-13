One hundred thousand artisans and farmers are to benefit from Kwara State Guarantee Support Scheme (GGSS).

General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Muhammad Brimah disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday.

Brimah said the scheme was an expansion of the state social investment programme to assist owners of micro businesses, including artisans and small scale farmers.

He said this was being done in partnership with the Governor’s Office on Poverty Alleviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brimah said the scheme would be in phases, starting with the enumeration of all artisan groups to ascertain who are qualified to receive the government’s support.

“We target an estimated 100,000 beneficiaries in phases for the Government Guarantee Support Scheme (GGSS). The first step would be to enumerate the artisans working with various associations and groups across the state,” he said.

“The Scheme has been introduced by His Excellency under KWASSIP and in partnership with the Office on Poverty Alleviation to assist all sectors of micro businesses including artisans, enterprising youths, small scale farmers and women.

“The support will come either in form of cash grants or inputs like equipment, tools or raw materials,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brimah recalled that over 40,000 petty traders have so far benefitted from various tranches of the social investment programme since its inception in 2020.