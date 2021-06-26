The Kwara State government is set to establish a multi-billion naira Cancer Treatment Centre.

Advertisements





The Centre will be situated within the premises of the expansive Ilorin General Hospital in the state capital.

Speaking at a virtual cabinet meeting on Friday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the N2.5bn recently donated to the state by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa) will form a huge chunk of the funding for the modern facility.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Communication, Alh Bashir Adigun, said the cancer centre along with the 12-bed intensive care unit, the modern dental and eye care facilities recently added to the General Hospital, is a part of the huge investments to convert the facility to a research facility for the take-off of the Medical College of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

He said the centre when it becomes operational will also reduce huge financial resources committed to medical tourism in the treatment of cancer by Nigerians .

The centre will serve as timely intervention for treatment of cancer for indigenes of the state and neighbouring states such as Niger, Kogi, Oyo and Osun with all the potentials to be the best cancer treatment centre in the entire North-Central zone.

The governor reiterated the state government’s commitment to put in place world-class mobile dental and eye clinics which will move from place to place for treatment of affected patients in all parts of the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq also said funding for the introduction of telemedicine may be included in the 2022 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The telemedicine innovation, which will provide medical interventions including referral services, targets citizens of the state in remote rural areas.

He also emphasised government’s commitment to security of lives and property, and urged the entire citizenry to treat security matter as an issue that demands full support of all members of the society.