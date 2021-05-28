Kwara State government has concluded arrangements to inject N14billion into the state’s economy through execution of infrastructural projects in the education sector.

The special adviser to the governor on Strategy, Alh Sa’adu Salahu, disclosed this on Friday at a media parley organised by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration’s second year anniversary.

Salahu disclosed that having paid the Universal Basic Education Commission’s (UBEC) backlog of counterpart funds, the state now has N14 billion in its kitty to improve infrastructural facilities at the basic education level in the state.

He said through prudent management of the available resources at the disposal of the state government, the governor has activated the state’s economy.

“By ensuring prompt payment of retiree pensions, workers salaries, teachers inclusive, Governor AbdulRazaq has activated the state’s economy. Workers and teachers were home for six months during the COVID-19 induced locked down and they received their salaries in full,” he added.

Salahu, a retired media and public relations guru, said: “The governor

considers journalists as patriots and frontline workers. He sees them as equal partners in nation building.”

He said that was why on assumption of office, the governor acted swiftly to resuscitate the State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Kwara) .

Asides from infrastructure projects scattered across the 16 local government areas of the state, numerous employment and empowerment schemes targeted at youths and women, Salahu said transparency, accountability and good governance are the hallmarks of AbdulRazaq’s administration.

“The governor is in a hurry to take Kwara to greater heights because he was approached for rescue mission. He’s not in government to make money. As a business mogul he had made his billions at the age of 30.”

Earlier, the NUJ chairman, Comrade Umar AbdulWahab, had said the NUJ organised the programme in recognition of the AbdulRazaq administration’s support for the union and journalists in the state.

He recalled that the state government did not only extended COVID-19 palliatives to journalists in the state but also organised a training programme for them on effective coverage of the pandemic and as well approved over N17m for the renovation of the NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin, the state capital.