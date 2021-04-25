By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State is on the top of a table of developmental strides recorded across states governed by All Progressives Congress (APC) for the month of March, 2021, according to a magazine published by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The chief press secretary to Kwara State governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

The director-general of the PGF, Salihu Muhammad Lukman, said in a briefing note announcing the ‘Progressive Strides’ for the month of March that, Kwara led the national table with 19 strides across various sectors, including social investment, health, sports, agriculture, and education, among others.

Kwara had similarly topped the Progressive Strides in August, 2020. The progressive strides is a peer review mechanism tracking developmental initiatives across states governed by APC in the country.

Lukman said in the notes on the March edition that Kwara State secured 19 strides to emerge as the state with the most developmental initiatives for the month.

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kwara State recording the most initiatives for this month, having 19 strides. These cut across health care, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment as well as sports,” he said.

“Ekiti State follows with 14 strides; Jigawa and Lagos, 12 each; Ogun, 11 while Kaduna and Nasarawa have 10 each. Kogi and Niger record 8 strides each; Kano, 7 as Gombe gets 6. Kebbi and Ondo emerge with 5 strides each; Osun and Plateau, 4 each; Borno, Ebonyi and Katsina, 3 each. Finally, 2 strides were recorded each in Imo and Yobe States,” he said.

The entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides from the member-states of the PGF in 2021.

Lukman added that the information gathered was made easily retrievable on public platforms whilst PGF Secretariat serves as repertoire for same.