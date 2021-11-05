The Kwara State government has commenced an intensive training programme for 280 health personnel to ensure quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

The beneficiaries of the 13-day training include community health influencers promoters and services (CHIPS) and community engagement focal persons (CEFPS).

The Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, declared the training open in Ilorin, the state capital.

Elelu, who restated the state government’s commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services, said that the training was being held simultaneously in four local government areas in the state.

Upon completion of the training, Elelu said that the beneficiaries will be deployed to their various communities to create demand for health services as well as render minor community-based health services and health education as part of efforts to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality rates.

“The health workers will also serve as community surveillance agents in case of outbreak of diseases,” she added.

Also speaking, the national supervisor from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja, Mrs Mamza, said the training was aimed at reducing maternal and child morbidity and mortality rate.