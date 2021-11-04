The management of Kwara United Football Club has rejected the resignation of its head coach, Abdullahi Biffo, urging him to return to his position after recuperating from eye surgery.

The Club’s media officer, Jimoh Bashir, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Biffo had, in a letter dated Oct. 29, 2021, addressed to the Club chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, tendered his resignation letter with November 30, 2021, as his last day of employment.

“Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as Technical Adviser/Head Coach of Kwara United Football Club.

“My last day of employment will be November 30th, 2021,” Biffo’s letter read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Biffo’s resignation was necessitated by what he described as imbroglio between the leadership of Kwara United and the newly formed Kwara State Sports Commission.

NAN reports that the commission had queried him for not attending the budget defence of the Club.

Biffo said he received a letter of query from the Kwara State Sports Commission, claiming that the act breached the terms of his contract, as he was not directly employed by the commission.

“I received a query letter from the Kwara State Sports Commission, and as a professional football coach, I value working ethics and a well organised working environment.

“I am no longer comfortable working for the club any more,” he said in the letter.

According to Bashir, the chairman said the board had rejected the Head Coach’s resignation, reminding Biffo that he signed a three-year contract which needs to be completed.

“The management of Kwara United Football Club has received your resignation letter, and subsequently rejected the same, because it negates the terms and conditions in the three years contract you signed with the club.

“You are, therefore, expected to resume after recuperating from the successful eye surgery you had.

“This is to ensure a smooth preparation of the club for the forthcoming 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season.

“As a professional football club, we also value working ethics, and the club has provided the coaches a well organised working environment in the first and second of the three years of their reign.

“We believe that this will be sustained, irrespective of the circumstances,” Bashir said in the statement.

He said that Kwara United FC would strive to build on the successes of last season, commending the state government for its unalloyed support to the club.(NAN)