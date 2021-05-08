By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table toppers, Kwara United FC have unveiled youngster, Jonas Okan Emmanuel as part of the club’s reinforcement move to finish the ongoing 2020/2021 season successfully.

The former Malumfashi FC of Katsina goal poacher was among a few players engaged in the recent mind season transfer window, to further strengthen the Abdullahi Biffo tutored side.

In his reaction, the teenage attacking sensation expressed delight on the confidence reposed on him by the handlers of the team for the task ahead, adding that he will stop at nothing to ensure that he repays the trust place on him.

“My appreciation goes to the handlers of this great team for finding me worthy of service,” said Jonas, who has found the back of the net in several friendly games he featured in.

“I also promise to do all within my powers to reciprocate the confidence place in me.

Kwara United FC sit on the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 36 points from 19 matches. They visit the solid miners in a Match Day 20 duel at the Lafia Township Stadium.