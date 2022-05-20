Kwara United Football Club’s head coach, Abdullahi Biffo, has donated a giant trophy for the 2022 edition of the Emir’s Cup.

Biffo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday that the gesture was to facilitate the hosting of the Emir of Ilorin football tournament.

”This tournament was last held about 25 years ago. We are all doing our parts to revive it.

”I am urging stakeholders to support the efforts being made to host the event this year,” he said.

NAN gathered that only five local governments would participate in the competition, which is expected to begin sometime in July.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman, Ilorin West Football Association, Yahaya Yaradua, described the donation of the trophy as a welcome development.

He said that teams from Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Asa and Moro Local Governments Areas would play at the tournament.

”I commend the coach for donating the trophy. We are hoping to have a keenly contested tournament.

”The Emir is a sports loving traditional ruler, we are sure that he too will contribute his quota to ensure a successful event,” he said. (NAN).