Suspected Kidnappers have abducted a 300-level student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq.

Khadijat, a Mass Communication student, was said to have been abducted last Sunday at about 9pm while on a walk out with a fellow student.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected kidnappers had contacted some people in Malete, demanding for a ransom of N50 million.

“The suspected kidnappers insisted that the Malete community must contribute the N50m ransom,” the source confided in LEADERSHIP.

The university, in a statement by the

Director, University Relations, AbdulRasaq Sanni confirmed the abduction of Khadijat.

The statement said the student was abducted along Okoru village, a surburb of Malete.

The statement added that the institution’s management has swiftly responded to the development and is working with the relevant security operatives to secure Khadijat’s release from her suspected abductors.

It said adequate security has been provided on campus.

“The commissioner of Police, Kwara State, has deployed the Anti kidnapping Squad as well as the IGP Response Team to Malete to work in collaboration with the local vigilantes and other relevant agencies, to rescue the victim.

“In view of the above, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Akanbi (SAN), wishes to advice the university community to be more security conscious and report any strange or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“Students are also advised to desist from keeping late nights and if they must move around, they should walk in groups and also have a means of identification at all times.

“Similarly, students are enjoined to be mindful of their environment and be very conscious of the company they keep. The Vice Chancellor also enjoins students within and outside the institution to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as measures have already been put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of students and staff,” the statement added.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi assured that efforts were on top gear to secure the release of the abducted student.