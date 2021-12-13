Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his administration had secured funding for the completion of the two campuses of the state university at Osi and Ilesha Baruba.

The governor disclosed this at the combined 8th and 9th convocation of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

AbdulRazaq commended the university for its commitment to research and community service, saying: “Two different events have recently told the success story that KWASU has become. The first was a short video showing a team from the institution teaching some secondary school students in Irepodun the art of making documentaries. In it, we saw how those students then did a beautiful documentary of their own. “The second cheering news was the inspiring story of two students, who designed a light engine aircraft.

The big deal is that these students and their supervisors are going ahead to invent a technology that immediately contaminates the aviation fuel and reduces explosion when an aircraft crashes. When this succeeds, it opens a new chapter in aviation history and places Kwara on the global map of invention.

“What these confirm is that KWASU has truly become a university of community impact. I congratulate the university for this steady growth. It is my hope that the school will continue along this path. We will always support you.”

The convocation ceremony also served to confer honorary awards on some prominent citizens, including the Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; billionaire philanthropist Muhammadu Indimi, chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu; and Mr. Babatunde Omotowa; in appreciation of their humanitarian works and outstanding contributions to national development.