BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State government has warned the newly recruited teachers in the state to desist from lobbying to be retained in urban areas.

The state government has just engaged 4,701 teachers, who went through rigorous screening exercises, to enhance effective teaching in all the public junior and secondary schools across the state.

The government advised the new teachers to be ready to serve in any part of the state, stressing that it would never condone any act of insubordination and flouting its directive.

Executive chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Malam Bello Abubakar issued the warning against the backdrop of some teachers lobbying to be posted to only urban areas.

Bello said that the teachers’ appointment letters indicated that they would serve for six years before they could seek for transfer.

He, therefore, enjoined them to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq by being committed and dedicated to their duties.

Abubakar praised the governor for fulfilling his electioneering campaign promise of restoring the lost glory of education in the

state, stressing that the education sector under the governor is witnessing a new dawn.