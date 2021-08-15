Thousands of women in Kwara State have expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and urged him to seek re-election in 2023.

The women commended AbdulRazaq’s gender inclusion in political appointments and programmes designed to lift as many women as possible out of poverty.

At a rally held in Ilorin yesterday, women in politics, business, entertainment and sports expressed support for the governor’s efforts which they said were unprecedented in the history of the state.

They applauded the governor’s gender-friendly cabinet, social investment programmes, health and education projects and attention to basic amenities that ease livelihood of women.

The women groups were unanimous in their call for AbdulRazaq to run for another term, having according to them, achieved remarkable successes in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, support for farmers and provision of basic amenities in the last two years.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner for women affairs and social development, Mrs Deborah Aremu, said the administration had made a huge difference in the lives of the people, especially women in the state.

“His Excellency has achieved so much in the past two years. These cut across women inclusion and empowerment, health care, infrastructure, security, welfare, agriculture, environment, sports, arts and culture, capacity building and development as well as social justice,” she said.

Also speaking, the special adviser on women affairs, Hajia Bolanle Ismail, said the rally was organised to show support for AbdulRazaq whom she said had proven to be the most gender friendly governor in Nigeria.