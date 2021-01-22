By ABDULLAHI OLESIN |

The residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital are worried over the arbitrary increment in the electricity bill.

The electricity bills served the people for the month of December, 2020 by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) showed an upward review of the monthly rate by 100 per cent.

For instance, a customer (residential house) was served a bill of N4,106.94 for the month of December, 2020 as against the bill of N2,442.69 he was served for the month of November, 2020.

Also, an IBEDC customer who operates a prepaid metre, Alhaji Mashood Shola of AbdulAziz Attah Road, Ilorin said that a N1,000 subscription that used to last for one month now lasts for 20 days without them increasing their power consumption.

The chairman of Ayegbami Development Association, off Specialist Hospital Road, Alagbado, Ilorin, Alhaji Salihu Seriki complained that electricity consumers in the area were served outrageous electricity bills for December 2020.

He urged the management of IBEDC to reverse the trend so as not to further pauperise the people.

Stakeholders, including the vice president of Global Industrial Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, urged the relevant authorities to caution the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the incessant arbitrary increase in the electricity tariff in the country.

Aremu said the rise in the electricity tariff was not justified in view of the persistent nationwide blackout and failure of the electricity distributors to address the problem.