Youths of the Niger Delta region, under the auspices of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition For Peace and Progress (NDYCPP), have described the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, as a detribalised and principled professional to the core.

They further described him as an industry technocrat par excellence, a very seasoned public administrator, a team player that works seamlessly both with superiors, especially President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The group, which disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, to felicitate with Kyari on his birthday, said the youths have concluded arrangements to confer an Award of Excellence on Probity and Public Administration on the NNPC boss in February.

The statement, which was signed by by NDYCPP President, Pastor Tiedo Jude Olayinka and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Kennedy West, applauded Kyari for the major transformational changes he brought to the NNPC.

“The Niger Delta Youth Coalition For Peace and Progress, in conjunction with other major youth leaders across the Niger Delta, heartily felicitate with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Engr. Mele Kyari on the auspicious occasion of his birthday.

“Mele Kyari, a Port Harcourt boy indeed, a very detribalised principled professional to the core, a visionary leader that posterity shall refer to as the golden years of Mele Kyari in the NNPC, when the then age-long PIB was passed and signed into PIA, the Petroleum Industry Act.

“It is on record; no matter the misgivings therein. Niger Delta Youth leaders have also concluded arrangements to confer on Mele Kyari, an Award of Excellence on Probity and Public Administration come February 2022 on the timely occasion of the Niger Delta Youth Entrepreneur summit on Oil and Gas.”

