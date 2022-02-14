Group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Malam Mele Kyari has lauded outgoing managing director of the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), Mr Johnson Awoyomi, for his roles in the growth and development of oil and gas sector.

Kyari, who spoke at Awoyomi’s birthday, book launch and retirement party on Saturday in Lagos, commended him for his contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The three books authored by Awoyomi are : The Cost of Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria and Maximising Government Net Revenue in the Oil, Gas and Energy Sector- Cost Engineering Perspectives.

It also includes Cost Engineering and Cost Control of Medium to Large Capital Projects.

The NNPC boss noted that the books were very vital to operators in the industry as it provides solutions to some of the current challenges in the oil and gas sector.He noted that the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had transformed NNPC and its subsidiaries including NETCO into commercial entities that must deliver dividends to its shareholders.

Kyari said cost optimisation was very key in driving profitablity of NNPC , adding that the book would serve as a manual in sustaining the achievements made so far by the company.

On the current situation of Premium Motor Spirit in the country, he said, the imported off-spec products have been contained while loading and distribution to filling stations was ongoing.

He said Awoyomi was a veteran of the “NNPC Fuel War Room” having served the nation on numerous occasions in addressing fuel scarcity and eliminating queues at the retail outlets.

Also, group executive director, Ventures, NNPC Ltd, Mr Billy Okoye said, the need for significant cost management could not be overemphasised.

Okoye said the book on cost optimisation was a practitioners manual in managing project cost, cost control, investment appraisal as well as risk analysis.

He added that it was also useful to others outside the industry, especially real estate developers and people with interest in project management.

On his part, Awoyomi, who joined NNPC on Nov. 17, 1992, said the books were based on his over 30 years experience in the oil and gas sector.