The managing director of the La Casera Company(TLCC), Chinedum Okereke, has been honoured with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) for his three decades of illustrious service to the food and beverage industry.

The award, held in Abuja, was chaired by president Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari admonished all awardees to see their recognition as a call for more hard work and commitment to the development of human resources that are needed to maintain socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria. He urged them to make productivity their watchword, saying, this award should spur the firm to greater heights.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is an Award of honour and dignity instituted by the government to recognize hard work and excellence. The recognition of the Awardees was completed after a rigorous process of assessment of individuals and institutions that were nominated.

In his remarks, the minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said, since the inception of the award in 1991, 382 individuals and 97 organisations have been honoured with the NPOM.

Speaking on his award, Okereke thanked the federal government and the ministry of Labour and Employment for identifying his efforts at the La Casera Company.

He dedicated the award to the management and members of staff of the company who have supported his efforts at growing the company.

“This is an award that I will always cherish in my life. It is an award for excellence which is not in any way easy to achieve particularly in a challenging economy. However, despite the challenges, we have strived to do our best to be a good employer of labour by providing a conducive atmosphere as much as we can for our employees to excel.

“We are getting this award because those fantastic outputs of our collective responsibilities have been noticed. I sincerely thank the government and the Ministry for this recognition,” he said.