LaLiga leaders Real Madrid experienced frustration in a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, providing champions Barcelona with an opportunity to close the gap. Xabi Alonso’s side remains five points clear of Villarreal in second place and six ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who are scheduled to face Celta Vigo later.

Rayo put up a strong fight in this derby clash, and although Real Madrid had the better chances, the hosts also created opportunities to secure a win in a scrappy game. They managed to limit the influence of LaLiga’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappe, while keeping Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at bay.

Madrid aimed to bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the week, but this marked only the second time they dropped points in the league this season. Rayo, under Iñigo Pérez, began brightly, threatening first when Andrei Ratiu’s shot went straight at Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid soon gained control but struggled to break through Rayo’s resolute defence at their Vallecas stadium. Raul Asencio missed a good chance, heading wide, while Augusto Batalla made an excellent instinctive save to deny a Vinicius effort.

Rayo effectively starved Mbappe of the ball, limiting his usual threat. Madrid coach Alonso introduced Eder Militao for the booked Dean Huijsen at halftime, mindful of Isi Palazon and Jorge de Frutos’ attacking threats.

De Frutos came close early in the second half, sneaking in at the near post to meet Pacha Espino’s cross, hitting the side netting. Bellingham forced Batalla into a good save at his near post after a lovely touch to control the ball as he sought to continue his recent strong goalscoring form.

Mbappe finally had his first attempt on the hour mark but shot wide of the far post. Batalla saved a distant drive from Fede Valverde, while Alvaro Garcia fired over at the other end as Rayo looked to snatch a late victory.

Alonso brought on Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final stages as the England international continues to regain fitness following injury. In stoppage time, Madrid midfielder Arda Guler nearly broke the deadlock with a deflected effort, but Rayo held on to claim a point.