The chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko has said that the partnership between Spain’s La Liga and Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has boosted the development of the country’s top flight league.

Recall, that the Dikko led LMC in 2016 signed a five-year partnership deal with the Spanish Premier League (La Liga) for the development of the NPFL.

Dikko while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of La Liga viewing party held at the Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday said that the partnership emotional and beneficial to players, coaches and even the feeder team of the NPFL clubs.

“The relationship between NPFL and Lalaliga has been very quiet emotional and beneficial, since 2016, we had our NPFL players start going to Spain, in 2017, our under 17 all-stars went to South Africa to play.

“In 2018, we had Atletico Madrid coming to Nigeria to play and from 2018 till date, we have trained almost 500 coaches both for the NPFL youth coach and other grassroots coaches. This is alot of technical and commercial expectation we are trying to do to make it better. So we are promoting La Liga and also promoting NPFL to the student,” he said.

Welcoming guests to the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, represented by, Prof Ahmet Arabici, emphasized the University’s commitment to sports development.

‘’We have a great sporting culture here, our teams have participated both in national and international competitions, our basketball team got promoted to play in the elite basketball league in Nigeria. With the help of LaLiga, we believe our football team will also attain greater heights”.

Juan Ignacio, Spain’s Ambassador to Nigeria explained that the event represents the shared love of football by Nigerians and Spaniards.

“You bring countries closer not only through official, but also by fostering people to people relations. I know very well LaLiga’s leadership, their drive for innovation, what they do to promote the popularity of Spanish football and their commitment to social responsibility by helping Nigerian youth develop through sports”.

Also speaking at the event, the LaLiga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga.

“Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem. We have been here for five years, and we will be here for many years to come. We would like to thank the University for hosting this event, and other stakeholders for participating. As LaLiga, we will continue to strengthen our bond with football fans in the coming period.”

Guests at the event were treated to a private viewing of a LaLiga match which saw Villarreal beat Mallorca 3-0.

The event was supported by the Embassy of Spain Abuja, Nile University, Supersport, and Telecommunication giants, MTN.