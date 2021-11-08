Registrar/secretary-general of the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, Dr Godswill Okara, has said the greatest challenge facing medical laboratories in the country is lack of modern equipment.

Okara, who stated this at a pre-conference press briefing in Abuja, explained that despite the knowledge and skill possessed by Nigerian scientists, lack of modern equipment and gadgets to produce results remain a setback.

He said, “We have colleagues who have the knowledge and skill but that is not just enough. If you go to the laboratory and the modern equipment and gadgets you need to produce results are not there, there’s nothing you can do, so that is exactly what we are talking about. As we speak, in Nigeria there is no place where we have a level 4 bio safety laboratory despite our financial capacity.”

Speaking on vaccine production, Okara said while vaccines have shown to be the most cost effective way of controlling epidemic prone diseases like cholera, meningitis etc, Nigeria had before now produced a number of human vaccines, adding however, instead of upgrading the lab facilities, it has been left to go into dilapidation.

“Nigeria had before now produced a number of human vaccines, but like we talked of before now about lack of infrastructural facility, instead of upgrading the facility that we had in the vaccine production lab, Yaba, we allowed the whole place to go into dilapidation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the college revealed that 36 countries in the African region have health human resources crisis and 10 of these face critical shortages. Human capacity development is critical in the provision of an effective and efficient heath care service and the achievement of the 2019-2023 WHO “Triple Billion Target” can only be possible if the health workforce operates in collaboration and cooperation among themselves, as it obtains in other parts of the developed world.

The statement also pointed that 120 fellows would be inducted as a major highlight of its 2021 scientific conference on November 15, 2021, to position the College adequately for the commencement of fellowship training in the region.

The conference is themed: “Improving Global Health by Strengthening Medical Laboratory Capacity in Africa.”